New Delhi: From Wednesday (December 15), the maximum speed limit for private motor vehicles plying on the Yamuna Expressway will be reduced, as per the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. As per reports, the decision has been taken in view of low visibility and fog during the winter season and to minimize incidents of vehicle pile-up following any mishap. The revised speed limit will remain in effect till February 15.

Yamuna Authority CEO Dr. Arun Veer Singh further said that light vehicles will now run at a speed of 80 km per hour instead of 100 km per hour from December 15. The speed limit for heavy vehicles will be reduced from 80 to 60 km per hour. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority officials further said that while speed reduction is a usual procedure on the expressway during winter, the speed revision was a part of the preventive measure taken to minimise accidents due to poor visibility and fog.

The authority also said that strict action would be taken against commuters if they are found to exceed the speed limit rules. Surveillance cameras have been installed at multiple points and e-challans will be issued in case of violation, officials said, adding that the speed limit for heavy vehicles has been reduced to 60 kmph from 80 kmph.