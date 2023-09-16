Speeding BMW Hits Divider In Gurugram, Breaks Electricity Pole, Two Occupants Suffer Injuries

The speeding BMW climbed the divider, crashing into an electricity pole at a high speed, and broke it. Two youths who were traveling in it suffered injuries as a result of the collision.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday evening near the Sector-29 market. (Image: bhaskar.com)

Gurugram BMW Accident: A speeding BMW wreaked havoc in the Sector-29 police station area on Friday evening in Gurugram, Haryana when it climbed the divider, crashed into and broke an electricity pole. Two youths who were traveling in the vehicle were injured as a result of the collision, reports bhaskar.com.

Fortunately, when the speeding BMW climbed the divider and hit the pillar, no other vehicle was passing by, otherwise, a major accident would have occurred. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was coming at a high speed and its driver suddenly turned the vehicle.

They said that the BMW climbed on the divider and hit the pillar at a very high speed breaking the pillar which was tossed on the road. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday evening near the Sector-29 market. After the collision of the car, smoke started rising from its bonnet.

According to the information, this vehicle is registered in the name of Saurabh Baweja who is a resident of Sagarpur, Delhi. Information is not yet available about the youths who were traveling in the luxury vehicle.

