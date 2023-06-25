By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Speeding Lamborghini Rams Into Autorickshaw in Delhi; Two Injured
The injured, auto driver and his passenger, have been hospitalised. "They are not in a position to give a statement currently," police said.
New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a speeding Lamborghini car rammed an auto-rickshaw in Delhi on Sunday. Two people were critically injured in the incident. According to the reports, a 24-year-old was driving the luxury car when it hit the auto on the Savitri Cinema flyover in south Delhi.
The injured, auto driver and his passenger, have been hospitalised. “They are not in a position to give a statement currently,” police said. The police further added that Rajveer, the accused, has been detained and his medical examination is being done. “His medical would confirm if he had consumed alcohol or not,” police said.
The car sustained damage due to the impact. However, the auto-rickshaw got mangled due to the incident.
Prince Gautam, 31, was on his way to his office at the airport from his home east of Kailash when the accident happened around 7 am.
