New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu today got emotional as he spoke about Tuesday's ruckus created by Opposition members in the House when some MPs climbed the tables and some sat and disrupted the House proceedings. Naidu condemned the act of the members and said that there are means and ways to raise voices but this is not the way and it is not permissible in the democracy and he said he could not sleep in the night.

Naidu said, the Chair and the area around the parliamentary reporters and Secretary-General chair is considered Sanctum sanctorum of the House, and “the all sacredness of this House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables in the House.”

“I am distressed by the way this sacredness has been destroyed yesterday. While some members sat on the Table, some others climbed on the Table of the House, perhaps to be more visible with acts of sacrilege. I have no words to convey my anguish and to condemn such acts,” the Chairman said.

Naidu further said he “spent a sleepless night last night”.

What Happened on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, some MPs from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) climbed the reporters’ table in front of the Chair during a discussion on agriculture issues in the Rajya Sabha.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Pratap Singh Bajwa of the Congress were seen standing on the table in the video that was circulated in the social media, on which the Chairman has taken serious note.

The opposition MPs raised slogans and said that the relevant notices have not been taken care of. They accused the government of ‘hiding’ and avoiding discussion on farmers’ agitation.

(With agency inputs)