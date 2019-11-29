New Delhi: Condemning Pakistan’s statement on the Ayodhya verdict, India on Thursday asked the country to rather focus on improving its own education sector and uplifting its minorities.

Pakistan delivered the statement at the 12th session of Forum of Minority Issues. Meanwhile, at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday, India exercised its right to reply in response to the statement and asked Pakistan to stop spewing lies for self-serving malicious propaganda, stated news agency ANI.

“It is widely known that in Pakistan, the religious, racial, ethnic, sectarian and linguistic minorities have suffered an immense infringement of their fundamental rights due to the so-called blasphemy laws,” stated news agency ANI quoting the Indian diplomat Vimarsh Aryan.

The Indian diplomat further slammed Pakistan by saying that the world does not need lessons on human rights of minorities from a country whose own citizens have never enjoyed true democracy.

“This forum is meant to deliberate upon crucial Human Rights issues of minorities. But instead of adhering of that objective, Pakistan is merely spewing lies of self-serving mendacious propaganda,” Aryan said, as quoted by news agency ANI. He also referred to Pakistan’s statement on the Supreme Court of India’s verdict on the Ayodhya issue as nothing but a farrago of distortions and misrepresentation.