New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra on Tuesday slammed the Congress for its stand against the removal of the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the Gandhi family, accusing the party of removing security cover of BSP leaders in Rajasthan after poaching its six MLAs to cross the majority mark in the state Assembly.

Speaking on the issue, Mishra said that the BSP’s stand was that the security should be provided on the basis of threat analysis. “Since the SPG has been reserved only for the Prime Minister for only five years, it should be assessed how much security is needed and how will it be provided.”

Targeting the Congress, he said, “Six of our MLAs in Rajasthan helped Congress form government in the state. But they then poached our legislators into their fold.” He then added that he was informed by BSP leaders in Rajasthan that their security has been removed and when they protested against this illegal move, they faced a lot of harassment.

“Jab aap karein to rasleela hai, koi aur kare to character dheela hai (rough translation: when you do it yourself its right, but when someone else does it, you find it unacceptable),” said the BSP lawmaker.

In September, six BSP MLAs had switched over to the Congress, thereby giving it a majority in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the SPG Amendment Bill amid a walkout by the Congress. The development came a day after there was a ‘security breach’ at Priyanka Gandhi’s residence; however, today, a family of Congress loyalists from Uttar Pradesh were revealed to be behind it.

The SPG cover of the Gandhi family was removed last month and they were instead given Z+ category security provided by the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF). In August, the SPG cover of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also removed.

Manmohan, too, was given cover by the CRPF.