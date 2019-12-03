New Delhi: While introducing the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday refuted claims of the Opposition and said the SPG Bill was not brought in the Parliament by keeping only Gandhi family in mind. He added that the SPG security was withdrawn from the Gandhi family after due assessment of the threat perception.

“It’s not true that we’ve brought the SPG Bill by keeping only Gandhi family in mind. Security from Gandhis was withdrawn after the threat assessment analysis even before bringing this bill,” Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on SPG Bill: It's not true that we've brought the SPG Bill by keeping only Gandhi family in mind. Security from Gandhis was withdrawn after the threat assessment analysis even before bringing this bill. pic.twitter.com/hjOCvNfGCr — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

The statement from the Union Minister comes after businessman Robert Vadra earlier in the day stated that the SPG cover should not have been removed from the Gandhi family. He said this after a complaint was filed with the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) regarding an alleged security breach that happened at the residence of his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday.

Saying that the government first should think about the security of women, Vadra said there was a serious lapse in the security that was given to his wife.

“I would lay most importance on this. We have to see that people have fear of the law, and there should be speedy judgment. Our security comes after the security of women in the country,” Vadra further added.

On Monday reports suggested that some unknown people had entered the residence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi last week in an SUV without any prior appointment. They had entered there to take a selfie with Priyanka. As per updates, an inquiry has been ordered by the CRPF regarding the alleged security breach.

The development comes after the Central government last month withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover given to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Meanwhile, the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was passed in Lok Sabha on November 27, has also been passed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. In Lok Sabha it was passed with a voice vote, while Congress MPs had walked out of the House in protest.