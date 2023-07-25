Home

SpiceJet Aircraft Catches Fire at Delhi Airport During Engine Maintenance Works

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during engine maintenance works. The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, says the airline company.

New Delhi: SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during engine maintenance works. The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, says the airline company. The company has said that the aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe. According to the reports, an ATR aircraft of the airline was under maintenance when the engineers spotted fire on one of the engines. The fire brigade was called in to douse the flames.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said a fire warning was observed in an engine of the Q400 aircraft that was under maintenance, and the fire extinguisher was discharged.

The spokesperson also added that as a precaution, the fire brigade was called and that the aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe. An official at the airport said that around 8 pm, a fire was reported in one of the engines of the grounded aircraft, and later the fire was extinguished.

“On July 25, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft under maintenance, while carrying out engine ground run at idle power at bay, the AME observed fire warning on #1 engine,” the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Q400 is a turbo-prop aircraft. As per the airline’s website, it has Q400s that can accommodate 78 passengers and 90 passengers. Earlier in the day, aviation regulator DGCA said it has taken off SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime.

