Kolkata: A SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG -945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers on Sunday.

However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport. Immediate medical assistance was provided to the passengers upon arrival in Durgapur, added the Spokesperson.

SpiceJet expressed its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured.

“Today, Spicejet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers,” Spicejet spokesperson said in a statement.