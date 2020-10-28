New Delhi: Domestic carrier SpiceJet has announced its SeaPlane Services in India on the Ahmedabad-Kevadia route. The launch of the SeaPlane Service service will be on October 31 that happens to be the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Also Read - Attention Tourists! Statue of Unity to Remain Closed For 5 Days

The company is will operate two daily flights on the said route with fares starting at Rs 1500.

Tickets will be available on www.spiceshuttle.com from October 30 (Friday). SpiceJet will be using a 15-seater Twin Otter 300 aircraft for these flights. The aircraft will depart from the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad at 10:15 am and will reach the Statue of Unity, Kevadia at 10:45 am.