Domestic Flights News: Flight operations under regional connectivity scheme (RCS) 'Udan' from Bihar's Darbhanga airport started on Sunday, beginning its journey with its inaugural flight on Bengaluru-Darbhanga-Delhi route.

Making the announcement, Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri, who had visited the city on September 13 to review the work at the airport, said that flight services from Darbhanga to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru will begin from November 8, before the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja.

Domestic carrier Spicejet will be operating these flights under 'Udan' from Darbhanga to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The brand new airport is expected to save people in the region at least four-five hours of travelling to and from Patna, which was the only operational airport so far.

Darbhanga MP Gopaljee Thakur, local MLA in the outgoing assembly Sanjay Saraogi and MLC Dilip Chaudhary boarded the inaugural flight with 180 passengers from Darbhanga to Delhi.

The plane then took off for Delhi and returned to Darbhanga from the national capital later in the day.

A PTI reporter who was among the passengers said all the flyers expressed happiness over the launch of the flight operation.

The foundation stone for the Darbhanga airport, the third in the state after Patna and Gaya, was laid in December 2018.

The Airports Authority of India has developed the airport as a civil enclave, which is part of an Indian Air Force base allocated for civil aviation operations, at Kevti, around six km from the Darbhanga town.

Meanwhile, another airport coming up in Jharkhand’s Deogarh district is at an advanced stage and will be completed on schedule.

(With PTI inputs)