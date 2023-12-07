Home

News

Spicejet Bengaluru-Mumbai Flight Delayed By Over 15 Hours, 190 Passengers Stranded

Spicejet Bengaluru-Mumbai Flight Delayed By Over 15 Hours, 190 Passengers Stranded

Spicejet Bengaluru Mumbai flight scheduled to fly at 5:00 AM was delayed for over fourteen hours and 190 passengers remain stranded at the Bengaluru Airport.

Spicejet Flight Delayed by over 15 Hours

New Delhi: Travelling by flight is considered as the fastest means of travel and most people choose the mode for transport because of this very reason. However, some times air travel becomes the exact opposite where it takes

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.