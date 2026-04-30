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Mumbai Airport sees chaos as SpiceJet cancels flights to Delhi, Bengaluru

Mumbai Airport sees chaos as SpiceJet cancels flights to Delhi, Bengaluru

Several SpiceJet flights were delayed or cancelled from the Mumbai Airport leaving passengers stranded. This led to chaos at the Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Sivaji International Airport.

Chaos at Mumbai Airport after SpiceJet cancels flights. File image

Chaos erupted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after SpiceJet delayed and cancelled several flights to key domestic destinations, including Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Passengers reported long waits, confusion and protests inside the terminal as schedules slipped.

According to news website Mint, the disruption began with SpiceJet flight SG 631 scheduled to depart for Delhi, which was delayed by nearly four hours. The flight was cancelled without a clear explanation after passengers had already boarded, forcing them to get off again. Similar disruptions were reported on flights to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, leaving hundreds of travellers stranded at the terminal.

Reason behind delay

According to SpiceJet, the cancellations took place due to ‘operational reasons’. Among the reasons were a grounded aircraft and adverse weather conditions in Bagdogra, both of which affected aircraft movement.

The airline also said that delays caused crew members to exceed their allowed working hours (FDTL), so they could not continue flying, according to an Indian Express report. The airline also said that delays caused crew members to exceed their allowed working hours (FDTL), so they could not continue flying.

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The airline added that it is arranging extra flights to help affected passengers and apologised for the inconvenience caused. SpiceJet has issued multiple weather alerts for Kolkata, Bagdogra, Varanasi and Leh over the last 24 hours, yet they have not officially confirmed any flight cancellations despite the warnings.

Internet reactions

Several passengers took to social media to show their situation. One of the users wrote, “Don’t trust @flyspicejet. They are pathetic. No food and water served after 7 hrs of delay. Our children are hungry. These aircrafts should be banned and burned by government.” Another user wrote, SpiceJet’s business model: Sell tickets for planes that don’t exist, Cancel flight 10 mins before boarding, Keep the convenience fee for the inconvenience caused, repeat. They have more grounded planes than active employees at this point. Why is the DGCA even letting them operate?”

My SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad to Jammu via Delhi has been impacted due to the cancellation of flight [DEL–IXJ] Flight No. SG160 by the Airlines.Customer care has been unresponsive for last 15 hours, which is extremely unacceptable.@flyspicejet @DGCAIndia@MoCA_GoI — Palak Khandelwal (@plkhandelwal005) April 30, 2026

“My SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad to Jammu via Delhi has been impacted due to the cancellation of flight [DEL–IXJ] Flight No. SG160 by the Airlines.Customer care has been unresponsive for last 15 hours, which is extremely unacceptable,” one of the users wrote.

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