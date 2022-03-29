Hyderabad: SpiceJet on Tuesday canceled all flights connecting Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru leaving passengers fuming. The cancellation of flights came just two days after the commercial services resumed amid fanfare and a water cannon salute on Sunday ending a two-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to the media, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that the flights were cancelled due to a ‘technical glitch’ and normal services would resume on Wednesday.Also Read - Delhi-Jammu SpiceJet Plane Collides With Pole Before Takeoff at Delhi airport | Pics

As the only air operator in the city, SpiceJet is operating flight no SG-3996 that takes off from Hyderabad at 12.05 p.m. and reaches Puducherry at 1.30 p.m. The flight leaves as SG-3999 to Bengaluru at 1.50 p.m. and reaches there at 2. 50 p.m. In the return direction, Flight (SG 3998) departs Bengaluru at 3. 20 p.m and arrives at 4. 10 p.m, and leaves as Flight (SG 3997) for Hyderabad at 4. 30 p.m to reach the destination at 6. 30 p.m.

Responding to an angry Twitter user who fumed as to how the flights could be cancelled within two days of their resumption, SpiceJet responded that though the goal was to "operate our flights as scheduled, but at times due to unavoidable reasons, that becomes impossible".

Passengers were given the option of a full refund or picking the next flight of their choice, the spokesperson added.