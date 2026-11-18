SpiceJet chaos at Mumbai airport: No flights departed since Tuesday evening, hundreds of passengers left stranded

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Mumbai airport after no SpiceJet flight took off after 7 pm on Tuesday. The disruption comes amid mounting operational and financial problems at the airline, including flight cancellations in Dubai over unpaid dues.

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(Photo: File/IANS)

Hundreds of passengers were left waiting at Mumbai airport after SpiceJet’s flight operations faced major disruptions on Tuesday evening. No SpiceJet flight reportedly took off from the airport after 7 pm, causing long delays and confusion among travellers. Videos from the airport showed several angry passengers gathered near the airline’s ticket counter. Some passengers were seen raising slogans against the airline over the delays and lack of information.

The disruption also affected late-night flights. A SpiceJet flight scheduled to depart at 11:30 pm had not started boarding, leaving passengers unsure about when they would be able to travel.

According to a NDTV report, several travellers alleged that the airline staff had not given them clear information about the reasons for the delays or the revised departure timings. With no confirmed updates, passengers were forced to wait at the airport.

As the situation continued, frustration grew among passengers, many of whom were left uncertain about their travel plans. SpiceJet had not issued an official statement on the Mumbai airport disruptions at the time of reporting.

SpiceJet flight disruptions: What happened in Dubai?

The latest incident comes amid a series of problems affecting SpiceJet’s flight operations across India and abroad.

On November 12, the airline cancelled four flights scheduled to operate from Dubai to Amritsar, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi. The cancellations came after Dubai Airports suspended check-in services for SpiceJet over unpaid dues to its ground-handling partner, dnata.

According to media reports, the airline had outstanding payments of more than 14 million UAE dirhams (around Rs 35.8 crore). The airport operator had reportedly not received payments since October 13.

Only two SpiceJet flights, bound for Ahmedabad and Delhi, were allowed to complete check-in before the suspension took effect. The airline subsequently asked its operations team to cancel the remaining departures from Dubai.

SpiceJet later said it was working with the concerned authorities to resolve the matter. The airline also claimed that it had sufficient bank guarantee cover in place.

Delhi and Mumbai airports issue advisories

The flight disruptions have also prompted airport authorities in India to issue warnings to passengers.

On November 13, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory stating that some SpiceJet flights could be affected because of the airline’s operational challenges. It asked passengers to contact the airline and check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

Mumbai airport issued a similar advisory on November 14, warning passengers about possible disruptions.

SpiceJet faces financial and operational challenges

According to reports, the airline has been cancelling around 15 to 20 flights a day despite operating approximately 65 scheduled services. Its fleet has also reportedly reduced to around 12 aircraft, with some planes remaining grounded because of pending payments to aircraft lessors.

Data reported by the media also showed that SpiceJet cancelled around 20.29% of its scheduled flights in September 2026. Its on-time performance at major airports reportedly fell to 16.6%.

The airline has also faced difficulties in clearing payments to several service providers, including airport operators, aircraft lessors and fuel suppliers.

With disruptions now affecting both domestic and international operations, passengers have been advised to check their flight status directly with SpiceJet before leaving for the airport. Travellers should also contact the airline for information about delays, cancellations and alternative travel arrangements.