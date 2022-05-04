Chennai: A Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight SG-331 had to return to base after facing engine issues late Tuesday night. The SpiceJet Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXA was on its way to Durgapur from Chennai when it faced a technical glitch and had to return to base. This incident comes just within a week after another Durgapur-bound Spicejet flight faced severe turbulence leaving many passengers injured.Also Read - Explained: Why do Flights Face Turbulence, How Can You Be Safe?

Following the turbulence incident, India’s aviation regulator DGCA announced that it is carrying out an inspection of the entire SpiceJet aircraft fleet after its Mumbai-Durgapur plane ran into major turbulence leading to injuries to 17 people, two of whom were in ICU. The aircraft involved in the incident on Sunday is grounded in Kolkata, the DGCA said. The rest of the SpiceJet aircraft fleet is in operation. Also Read - SpiceJet Aircraft Was on 'Autopilot Mode' When Turbulence Occurred; DGCA to Inspect Entire SpiceJet Fleet

On Sunday, the Mumbai-Durgapur flight encountered a severe turbulence during its descent phase, injuring 14 passengers and three cabin crew members, the DGCA said in a statement. Two of the injured passengers — one with head injury and another with spinal injury — are in intensive care unit (ICU) right now, it mentioned. Also Read - Inside Video of SpiceJet Plane Caught In Severe Turbulence During Descent in Durgapur Shows Panicked Flyers | Watch

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA has deputed a team to investigate the incident.”