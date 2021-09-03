New Delhi: Over 150 employees of SpiceJet on Friday staged a demonstration at Delhi Airport complaining of non-payment of dues but the airline said the issue involving “a section” of staff has been resolved and operations were not affected. “The issue with a section of SpiceJet employees at the Delhi airport has been resolved and the employees have returned to work. SpiceJet’s flight operations remain normal,” the airline said in a statement.Also Read - Bengaluru: 34 Students From Kerala, West Bengal Test Positive For Covid-19 in 4 Days

The statement from the airline comes at a time when an ex-pilot of the airline in a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) claimed that the airline was violating safety norms and that pilots were under severe stress because of salary cuts.

On the other side, the Director-General of Civil Aviation said it has acknowledged this letter and has said it "will look into the issues raised in the letter pertaining to safety violations"

The protesting employees at the Delhi airport, most of whom work at the carrier’s security department, later returned to work following talks with the airline management.

When asked about the matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson earlier clarified that the carrier’s flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally.

“A section of employees working at the Delhi airport and having some issues met senior officials and the matter is being resolved,” he said.

Later during the day, the spokesperson said the issue with the section of SpiceJet employees at the Delhi airport has been resolved and the employees have returned to work.

As per updates, the employees who went on strike discussed with the management their issues such as reduced salary and its irregular disbursement.

It must be noted that SpiceJet has been paying reduced salaries to a significant number of employees since 2020 as its finances have been hit due to COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions. Other airlines in India have also cut the staff salaries since last year for the same reason.

Last month, SpiceJet had reported a net loss of Rs 729 crore for the quarter ending June as its flight operations were affected due to the second wave of the pandemic. It had posted a net loss of Rs 593 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.