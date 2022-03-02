New Delhi: SpiceJet airline will operate special evacuation flights from Kosice in Slovakia and Bucharest in Romania to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine. SpiceJet will operate two separate flights from Kosice in Slovakia on March 3 and March 4 from Kosice in Slovakia. Two other special SpiceJet flights will operate from Bucharest in Romania on March 4 and March 6. The flights to Bucharest will leave from Delhi and Amritsar on March 4 and March 6.Also Read - Operation Ganga: 7th Evacuation Flight Carrying 182 Stranded Indians From Ukraine Reaches Mumbai

The airline will use its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for these flights, news agency ANI reported. Over 31 evacuation flights will be operated to neighbouring countries of crisis-hit Ukraine and will bring back more than 6,300 Indians stranded in the eastern European nation, official sources close to the development told news agency PTI.

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and the Indian Air Force are operating their flights for ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate the stranded nationals.

On Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv asked all Indians to leave as soon as possible as the situation in the capital city of Ukraine is getting worse. On Monday, the weekend curfew was lifted in Kyiv and the Indian Embassy advised all students to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts. The Embassy officials were present at the railway station to facilitate and a large number of students were able to board the trains.