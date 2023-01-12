Home

News

India

Delhi-Pune SpiceJet Flight Searched at Delhi Airport After Bomb Threat Call

Delhi-Pune SpiceJet Flight Searched at Delhi Airport After Bomb Threat Call

Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight being searched after phone call claims bomb on plane

SpiceJet flight SG-306 was flying to Kozhikode when it was diverted to land in Kochi due to a hydraulic failure in the aircraft.

New Delhi: Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight is being searched by the security agencies after a phone call claimed that there was a bomb on the plane. According to a NDTV report, the plane was supposed to take off from Delhi’s IGI Airport at 6.30 pm.

“It looks like a hoax call but the plane is being checked. Nothing has been found yet. A meeting is being held with CISF to see what’s happening,” said an officer

Paramilitary force CISF and Delhi police are also on standby.

Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a notice to SpiceJet Airways seeking a report into an incident where passengers who were bound to Bengaluru had to wait for more than an hour over the aerobridge at Delhi Airport.

“SpiceJet flight SG 8133 (Delhi-Bengaluru) dated 10 January 2023 was delayed on account of weather disruption in the network and the aircraft’s previous rotation. As a result, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru the and crew was arranged from another incoming flight which was legal as per duty time limitation,” SpiceJet spokesperson said.