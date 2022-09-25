New Delhi: Around 198 passengers aboard a Delhi-Guwahati-Silchar SpiceJet flight are facing a harrowing time on Sunday morning as flight SG8152 has been delayed for over an hour with no confirmation from the airlines yet. Speaking to India.com, a passenger onboard said that after boarding the flight they were informed of a ‘technical glitch’ and that the flight might be delayed.Also Read - Anupamaa's Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey Surprises Fans With His Singing Talent on Reality Show

"The flight was scheduled to take off for Silchar via Guwahati at 10:20 am on Sunday, however, it's over an hour now and the passengers have not been informed when we will take off from Delhi aiport," said the passenger.

It’s been almost an hour and we are still waiting confirmation from @flyspicejet as to when will the “technical issue” be sorted and when will we (over 190 passengers onboard) reach our destination, Guwahati — analiza pathak (@analizapathak) September 25, 2022

SpiceJet has been going through a highly turbulent phase in recent times on account of several glitches and a non-adherence to mandated guidelines in regard to the training of some pilots. It all started in April 2022 when the aviation watchdog the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) restrained 90 pilots of the airline from operating Boeing 737 Max aircraft, after finding they were not properly trained.

Those pilots were trained on a faulty simulator, and the aviation regulator asked the airline to retrain the pilots, besides slapping a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

Multiple incidents were reported this year when SpiceJet and other carrier’s aircraft either turned back to their originating station or continued landing at the destination with degraded safety margins

Civil aviation regulator DGCA has recently ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunctions.

Upon having reported repeated snags, civil aviation regulator Director General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar recently told ANI aircraft systems are reasonably robust and do have multiple redundancies but component failures do not imply that it is compromising the safety of the passengers.