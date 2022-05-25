New Delhi: India’s low-cost airline SpiceJet on Wednesday said that it faced an attempted ransomware attack Tuesday night due to which morning flight services were affected. However, the situation has been rectified and all SpiceJet flights are operating normally now, the airline added.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Flights Delayed For Second Day at IGI Airport, Airlines Issue Passenger Advisory | Tweets Inside
Many people who had flights scheduled for today morning took to Twitter and expressed their anguish as they were not informed about any delay of flights and the ransomware attack. Meanwhile, many people even raised questions replying to SpiceJet’s tweet that flight operations have returned to normal.
The airline has a fleet of 91 aircraft, out of which 13 are Max planes and 46 are older versions of Boeing 737 aircraft, according to its website. Meanwhile, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said in an email to his employees on the 17th anniversary of the airline that they hope to start broadband internet service onboard the aircraft.