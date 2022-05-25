New Delhi: India’s low-cost airline SpiceJet on Wednesday said that it faced an attempted ransomware attack Tuesday night due to which morning flight services were affected. However, the situation has been rectified and all SpiceJet flights are operating normally now, the airline added.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Flights Delayed For Second Day at IGI Airport, Airlines Issue Passenger Advisory | Tweets Inside

According to a Spicejet spokesperson, "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now."

#ImportantUpdate: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022

Many people who had flights scheduled for today morning took to Twitter and expressed their anguish as they were not informed about any delay of flights and the ransomware attack. Meanwhile, many people even raised questions replying to SpiceJet’s tweet that flight operations have returned to normal.

@flyspicejet

SG 1008 haven't moved an inch in 6 hrs. We have boarded two times in the same carrier today. Both times the flight attendants mentioned they are awaiting an 'approval letter'. Passengers are becoming agitated now. Please act fast. #SpiceJet #ramsomeware #FLIGHT — Yogesh Vaishnav (@friendyogi) May 25, 2022

No…nothing is operating normally…stuck at igi since 6 am….SG2345 — Utkarsha Atrey (@AtreyUtkarsha) May 25, 2022

If this is true, why are your flights not taking off from Delhi ? — Priya B. (@dogdedball) May 25, 2022

@flyspicejet SG1008 HYD is delayed by 3 hours. We have kids and elderly people stranded without water and refreshments. Do you have any work ethics? There is nobody at the gates. No updates. No confirmation on next flight. pic.twitter.com/hJq32M3r9w — Yogesh Vaishnav (@friendyogi) May 25, 2022

Still operating is not started . Waiting at jaipur airport of 8.35am flight . But no reply from spice jet . My next flight is from mumbai to belgaum . That is getting affected — Sammed Ketkale (@KetkaleSammed) May 25, 2022

It's still not functioning. Flight SG328 from Bagdogra yet to take off. Please check the status properly before posting updates. — Jayant (@jbaid99) May 25, 2022

The airline has a fleet of 91 aircraft, out of which 13 are Max planes and 46 are older versions of Boeing 737 aircraft, according to its website. Meanwhile, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said in an email to his employees on the 17th anniversary of the airline that they hope to start broadband internet service onboard the aircraft.