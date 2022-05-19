New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight flying from Delhi to Shirdi in Maharashtra was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather, the airline’s spokesperson said on Thursday. The passengers onboard the SpiceJet flight SG 953 were provided “surface transport to Shirdi from Mumbai”, it said.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances To Lat Lag Gayi, People Call It Mind Blowing | Watch

“SpiceJet flight SG 953 operating from Delhi to Shirdi was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather. The passengers are being offered surface transport to Shirdi from Mumbai. Safety of passengers, crew and aircraft is paramount at SpiceJet,” the airline’ spokesperson said in a statement, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Now Reach Bhavnagar In Gujarat From Pune In 1 Hour And 15 Mins, Here's How

This comes weeks after a SpiceJet flight, SG -945, flying from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence leaving 14 passengers and three cabin crew injured. An intital probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) into the incident found that the Boeing B737 aircraft was on “autopilot mode” when it faced turbulence. Also Read - Another Durgapur-Bound SpiceJet Flight Faces Snag, Returns To Chennai After Technical Glitch

“During this period, the autopilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew manually flew the aircraft. Aircraft reported to Durgapur ATC that few passengers were injured due to turbulence and requested medical assistance after landing,” the DGCA report said.

The oxygen panels of the B737 opened up and oxygen masks fell off. “Damage has occurred to the few seat hand rest and overhead decorative panel. One cabin overhead bin (hatrack) lock was found broken. The galley items were seen strewn across the floor. The same was the condition in the aisle. The airline after inspection positioned the aircraft at Kolkata,” it added.