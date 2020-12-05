New Delhi/Guwahati: A SpiceJet flight undershot the runway while landing at the Guwahati airport in Assam on Friday. However, no one was hurt in the incident, senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said. Also Read - Mumbai-Darbhanga SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Patna Airport Due to Bad Weather

Aviation regulator DGCA has grounded the two SpiceJet pilots who were operating the SG960 flight, officials said on Saturday. Also Read - SpiceJet Gearing Up To Provide Logistical Support for Covid-19 Vaccine Delivery

“They (pilots) have been off-rostered. It (matter) is under investigation,” an official said. Also Read - Domestic Flights: SpiceJet Plans to Launch 20 New Flights in Phased Manner From Dec 5 | Details Here

Officials said that while the plane landed before the designated point on the runway, none of the passengers were affected.

“However, some of the runway lights were damaged while landing the SG960 Bengaluru-Guwahati flight,” an official said.

SpiceJet did not respond to queries on this matter.

It was not clear how many passengers were on board the plane when the incident occurred.

The SpiceJet plane, which has registration number VT-SLL, is fit for flying and has conducted multiple flights post the runway incident on Friday, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)