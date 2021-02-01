New Delhi: A SpiceJet Kolkata to Bagdogra flight SG 275 had to make an emergency landing on Monday after the pilot reported fire in the cabin. Also Read - Surat-Kolkata IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Bhopal

The SpiceJet flight took off from West Bengal capital Kolkata at 4.33pm. Soonafter the flight was airborne, the crew suspected a fire in the cabin. Following which the pilot informed ATC officials about smoke emanating from the cabin.

Four minutes after take off, the SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing back at Kolkata airport at 4.37pm.

There were 69 people onboard the SpiceJet flight including passengers and crew, all of whom landed in Kolkata safely.

Engineers were checking the passenger plane to detect the reason behind the suspected fire.