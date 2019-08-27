New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday suspended a SpiceJet pilot Vikram Singh Chauhan for six months over a runway incursion in July this year at Ahmedabad airport, ANI reported.

In its suspension letter, the DGCA said that the pilot “accepted his mistake” and explained that the incident occurred due to “error of judgement based on presumption and inadequate monitoring of ATC instructions.”

The pilot was flying the flight SEJ2988 from Ahmedabad to Jaipur on July 9.

In its investigation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found that despite the Air Traffic Control (ATC) telling the PIC to “hold at holding point RWY05” of taxiway B, and the first officer repeating the same ATC instructions, Capt. Chauhan “breached” the holding point and reached the middle of an active runway, a source said.

On August 20, a show-cause notice was issued to the pilot giving him a time period of 15 days to explain why the DGCA should not take action against him.

Earlier on August 5, a SpiceJet pilot was suspended by the aviation agency for one year for an accident at Shirdi airport a few months ago. (Also read: Alliance Air Flight Overshoots Runway at Shirdi). ANI reported that SpiceJet aircraft Boeing B737 being operated by the pilot was involved in a serious incident while landing at Shirdi airport in Maharashtra on April 29 this year.