New Delhi: SpiceJet on Wednesday responded to DGCA after aviation regulator served a show-cause notice to the airline. The company in its statement said that SpiceJet is committed to the safety of the passengers. Earlier today, the Aviation regulator DGCA issued a showcause notice to SpiceJet following eight technical malfunction incidents involving the airline's planes in the last 18 days.

SpiceJet has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services" under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

"The review (of the incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents were related to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins," it added.

SpiceJet responses to DGCA

“We’ll be responding within a specified time period and are committed to ensuring a safe operation for our passengers and crew. We are an IATA-IOSA-certified airline. All our aircraft were audited a month ago by the regulator and found to be safe,” the airline said.

“SpiceJet successfully completed audit program for recertification in Oct 2021. We’ve been regularly audited by DGCA. All flights of SpiceJet are conducted in compliance with applicable regulations of DGCA Civil Aviation Regulations on the subject,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.