New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday directed SpiceJet to take immediate action on all operational Q-400 aircraft engines within one week. DGCA's warning comes after SpiceJet aircraft VT-SQB was recently involved in an incident of 'smoke in cabin' which led to an emergency landing in Hyderabad.

“SpiceJet aircraft VT-SQB was involved in an incident of ‘smoke in cabin’ during descent necessitating an emergency landing at Hyderabad. The passengers were safely evacuated with the assistance of cabin crew and airport staff. SpiceJet was directed to take the following actions immediately on the entire Q400 fleet consisting of 14 operational aircraft (28 PW 150A engines),” DGCA said.

DGCA issues statement on SpiceJet ‘smoke in cabin’ mishap

A Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight from Goa made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on October 12 after the pilot of the flight noticed smoke and alerted the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). The aircraft SG 3735 made a safe landing after the ATC alerted the ground staff. However, the incident reportedly sent panic among passengers and a female passenger was taken ill due to smoke.