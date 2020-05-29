New Delhi: Low-cost Indian carrier SpiceJet will now use drones for faster and cost-effective delivery of e-commerce parcels, medical, pharma and other essential supplies in remote areas. The approval for the same was granted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Also Read - French Prime Minister Against Resumption of Professional Sports in The Country

“Post trials and approvals, SpiceXpress, the dedicated cargo arm of SpiceJet, plans to use drones to provide for a quicker, faster and cost-effective delivery,” News18 reported the carrier as saying. Also Read - This is What The Plan Was, Spread Coronavirus in The Whole World: Harbhajan Singh Slams China

“Based on the recommendations of the BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring Committee, SpiceXpress was granted permission for conducting experimental BVLOS operations.” Also Read - 'Shamelessly Endorsed by Brahmanical Purity': Kent RO Apologises For Ad Demeaning Domestic Help, Hema Malini Clarifies