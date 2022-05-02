New Delhi: Following the incident of turbulence aboard SpiceJet flight that took place on Sunday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday announced that it is carrying out an inspection of the entire SpiceJet aircraft fleet after its Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG -945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence.Also Read - Inside Video of SpiceJet Plane Caught In Severe Turbulence During Descent in Durgapur Shows Panicked Flyers | Watch

As many as 14 passengers and 3 cabin crews on the SpiceJet flight were injured after major turbulence hit the airplane during descent on Sunday. The SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft flight SG -945 was on its way from Mumbai to Durgapur when it encountered severe turbulence while landing at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal in West Burdwan district of West Bengal on Sunday evening.

Two out of the 14 injured passengers are currently in ICU, DGCA said.

However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport and immediate medical assistance was provided to the passengers upon arrival in Durgapur and some of them were shifted to a hospital. According to sources, the passengers sustained injuries as cabin baggage fell on many of them, leading to head injuries to several passengers.

Following the incident, the DGCA on Monday morning said that it has ordered a regulatory investigation into the SpiceJet flight turbulence incident.

The DGCA has also off rostered the involved crew, the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) who released the aircraft from Durgapur and in-charge of the Maintenance Control Center of Spice Jet till the pending investigation.

As per the initial probe, the Boeing B737 aircraft was on “autopilot mode” when it faced turbulence leaving 14 passengers and three cabin crew injured.

“During this period, the autopilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew manually flew the aircraft. Aircraft reported to Durgapur ATC that few passengers were injured due to turbulence and requested medical assistance after landing,” said the DGCA report said.

“The involved aircraft is at present grounded at Kolkata. As a regulatory measure, DGCA is carrying out the inspection of M/s Spice jet aircraft across the fleet,” said the DGCA.

“There were injuries to fourteen passengers and three cabin crew. The injuries were related to head, spine, shoulder, forehead, and facial injuries. At present three passengers are hospitalized,” DGCA said in a statement.

The oxygen panels of the B737 opened up and oxygen masks fell off. “Damage has occurred to the few seat hand rest and overhead decorative panel. One cabin overhead bin (hatrack) lock was found broken. The galley items were seen strewn across the floor. The same was the condition in the aisle. The airline after inspection positioned the aircraft at Kolkata,” it added.

(With ANI inputs)