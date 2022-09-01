New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight SG-8363 that took off for Nashik in Maharashtra from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning returned midway to the city due to an ‘autopilot’ snag, informed a DGCA official. The Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely, he said.Also Read - Spicejet CFO Resigns As Airline Reports Net Loss Of Rs 789 Crore

“SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag,” said the DGCA official.

Facing financial turbulence amid high fuel prices and rupee depreciation, SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents in the past as well, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

On July 27, the aviation safety regulator also ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.