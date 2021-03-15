New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of all chief ministers to discuss the sudden rise in coronavirus cases in several states, reports NDTV quoting sources. The virtual interaction will reportedly take place at 12.30 PM on Wednesday, March 17. Also Read - Drunk Man First Refuses to Wear Mask & Then Urinates on Plane Seat, Faces 20 Years in Prison

India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, while the death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,725 with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said negligence towards COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is the main reason behind rising cases, adding that few states account for more than 80 per cent of the cases. He stressed that coronavirus appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing should be followed despite the availability of vaccine against the disease.

(With inputs from PTI)