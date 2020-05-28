New Delhi: Bringing huge respite from the scorching heat, several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening received light rainfall. The development comes as the IMD had earlier in the day predicted light rain for Delhi. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Delhi's Anand Vihar, 7 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

The sporadic rain coupled with cloudy weather gave the people in the national capital the much-needed relief from the heatwave.

As per updates from the IMD, the mercury dropped several notches during the day and further in the evening as strong winds swept across Delhi and many areas of NCR.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 40.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. On Tuesday, it recorded a high of 46 degrees Celsius — equalling an 18-year-old record for May.

On the other hand, the Palam Observatory also recorded the maximum temperature at 41.8 degrees Celsius, down from 47.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

In its update, the IMD said that the weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded their respective maximum at 38.4 degrees Celsius and 40.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD chief Kuldeep Srivastava told news agency PTI that fresh western disturbance and easterly winds at lower levels caused the change in the weather.

“Dust storm and thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour is likely over Delhi-NCR on May 29-30,” he said.

In large areas, the heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and the severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees Celsius mark for two days on the trot.

In small areas, like the national capital, the heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, the IMD said.