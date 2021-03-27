West Bengal, Assam Assembly Elections Phase 1 Voting: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from some areas of West Bengal that are voting in the first phase of the assembly elections. Polling began at 7 AM on Saturday for the 30 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal and for 47 seats in Assam amid tight security. In phase 1 polling of both the states, over 1.54 crore voters are exercising their franchise to elect the next governments. In West Bengal, voting is being held for 30 seats while in Assam, 47 seats are going to polls in phase 1. Long queues were seen outside many booths even before polling began with people stepping out early to avoid the sweltering heat, besides the uncertainty of being able to cast their votes in case of violence later in the day. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Smriti Irani Performs Dandiya With BJP Workers in Coimbatore | WATCH VIDEO

1) In the Kanthi Dakshin seat in Purba Medinipur, voters staged a protest outside a polling booth over EVM malfunctioning. The protesters blocked a road outside the polling station at Majna, claiming that even if they voted for one party, the VVPAT slip showed another party. Also Read - Assembly Polls Phase 1 Voting: EVM Snag at Multiple Booths in Assam, 10 TMC MPs to Meet EC Today | 10 Points

2) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s younger brother Soumendu was attacked in Kanthi by TMC supporters, his party alleged. His car was vandalised and his was driver injured in the attack. Also Read - Assembly Elections Phase I Voting LIVE: Bengal Records 40.73% Voter Turnout, Assam Sees 37.06% Voting Till 1 PM

3) In the Salboni seat of Paschim Medinipur, CPI(M) candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by TMC supporters, police said. As soon as he reached Salboni Bazar, some TMC supporters gheraoed and heckled him, following which they also attacked his car, eyewitnesses said. However, police personnel posted in the area rescued and escorted him to safety.

4) On the other hand, a close aide of Suvendu Adhikari and BJP leader from Nandigram, Pralay Pal has claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called him personally and asked him to help TMC in Nandigram.

5) In the meantime, a delegation of TMC leaders met Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata. Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, the BJP had submitted a memorandum requesting to change the system of appointing booth agents wherein he must be a voter of the concerned booth & allow anybody at any booth.

6) As per updates from the EC, over 37.06% and 40.73% voter turnout recorded till 1 PM in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections respectively.