New Delhi: A day after a 12-year-old boy infected with the H5N1 virus died at AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that human-to-human transmission of the H5N1 virus is very rare and there is no need to panic. However, he made it clear that there is a need to do contact tracing and also take samples and look for any poultry deaths in the area from where the child who died due to the virus was residing.

"The transmission of the virus from birds to humans is rare and sustained human-to-human transmission of the H5N1 virus has not yet been established and therefore there is no need to panic. But then people working closely with poultry must take precautionary measures and maintain proper personal hygiene," Dr Guleria told news agency PTI.

Giving further details, Dr Guleria said in the past when H5N1 avian flu influenza cases were reported from poultry, culling of poultry in those areas has been done to prevent the spread of infection and tackle it early. He also added that the H5N1 is usually transmitted to poultry through migratory birds.

Another crucial thing he said that the people who work in close contact with poultry are at high risk of getting the infection.

As per updates, the 12-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS on July 2 with pneumonia and leukaemia and died on July 12. While undergoing treatment, tests for COVID-19 and influenza were conducted.

In January, some states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh culled poultry birds after the disease was reported.

According to the WHO, almost all cases of H5N1 infection in people have been associated with close contact with infected live or dead birds, or H5N1-contaminated environments.

According to the World Health Organisation poultry and poultry products can be prepared and consumed as usual, with no fear of acquiring infection with the avian flu virus.