New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its approval to Russia’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light to conduct the bridging trials in India. Testing for Sputnik Light’s phase-3 trials will now begin in India soon as the first trance has been sent for quality and safety validation.Also Read - How to Identify Fake Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V Vaccine From Real Ones? Centre Issues Guidelines

The batch — manufactured by Panacea Biotec — has been sent for the checks after which the doses can be safely administered to the trial participants, reported News18 citing sources. Also Read - Serum Institute to Start Production of Sputnik V in September: Russian Manufacturer