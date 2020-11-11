New Delhi: The Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 92 per cent efficacy in protesting people against coronavirus in Phase 3 clinical trials interim results, the first interim data analysis showed on Wednesday. Also Read - Centre in Talks With All Vaccine Manufacturers, Including Pfizer: Health Minsitry

This is the second vaccine result after Pfizer to be published from a late-stage human trial of a vaccine that has the potential to halt a pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people and ravaged the global economy.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech had on Monday announced that their vaccine shot was more than 90 per cent effective.