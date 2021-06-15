New Delhi: The Russian-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V is expected to be available at the national capital’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital from Tuesday, said reports. The vaccine, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is said to be 91.6 per cent efficacious – the highest among COVID vaccines available in India. The first dose of the imported vaccine was administered in Hyderabad last month. Also Read - Highly Transmissible Delta Variant of COVID Mutates Further to Form 'Delta Plus': Study

Apart from Apollo, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Delhi will also start administering the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to people by the end of this week. The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at Rs 1,145 per dose. After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by the government for use in India.

Efficacy of All Three Vaccines more or less equivalent: Guleria

Amid rumours about differentiated abilities of Covid-19 vaccines available in India, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that data available till now shows clearly the efficacy of all vaccines — whether Covaxin, Covishield or Sputnik V — are more or less equivalent. Also Read - Fire at Building Near Delhi's Safdarjung Airport; 4 Rescued, None Hurt

We should not hence say take this vaccine or that vaccine, whichever vaccine is available in your area, please go ahead and get yourself vaccinated so that you and your family are safe,” Guleria said while addressing various doubts of people regarding Covid-19 vaccines. Also Read - 'Liable To Be Prosecuted': Delhi Police Issues Stern Message To Covid Norms Violators | Details Here

Sputnik Light

The Modi-led government is hopeful of a speedy launch of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light in India and all stakeholders, including the Russian manufacturer and its Indian partners, have been directed to fast-track the application and regulatory approval procedures for the jab to boost the country’s vaccination drive.

Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus and has demonstrated no serious side-effects, said Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the jab.