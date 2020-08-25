Coronavirus Vaccine News: India and Russia are in close communication regarding the development of Sputnik-5 vaccine for coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday during the daily bulletin. Also Read - Here's How COVID-19 Deteriorates Your Immune System

"As far as Sputnik-5 vaccine (COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia) is concerned, India and Russia are in communication. Some initial information has been shared," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Earlier today, Russia formally reached out to the Indian government for partnership in the production of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Sputnik-5.

The Indian embassy in Moscow has already been engaging with the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, that developed the cure.

Last week, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which helped in the creation of the vaccine, said that the country was looking to partner with India, along with UAE, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

Notably, President Vladimir Putin had announced Russia has developed the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19, which works “quite effectively” and forms a “stable immunity” against the viral disease.

The vaccine consists of two shots that use different versions of adenoviruses – virus types, some of which cause the common cold – that the manufacturers have engineered to carry the gene for the surface protein of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.