Coronavirus Vaccine News: Russia is going to supply India with 100 million doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik-V' to pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories as soon as it receives regulatory approval, a report said on Wednesday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is the official sponsor of the vaccine candidate, agreed on a deal to spearhead the clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India at the global pharmaceutical company headquartered in the country.

Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India, said the sovereign wealth fund.

“On regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr Reddy’s 100 million doses of the vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic,” said a statement from the fund.

“The agreement between RDIF and Dr Reddy’s reflects the growing awareness of countries and organisations to have a diversified anti-COVID vaccine portfolio to protect their populations,” RDIF added.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on August 11.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier noted that the Russian government reached out to India for partnership in the production of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The Indian embassy in Moscow has already been engaging with the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, that developed the cure.