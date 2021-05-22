New Delhi: Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V’s local production is likely to begin by August, said the country’s envoy to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma on Saturday. Varma asserted that above three million doses will be supplied in bulk by May-end and the number is expected to increase to five million by June. As per the present plan. more than 850 million doses of the Sputnik V will be produced in India, he said further. Also Read - India's Daily COVID Cases Continue to Decline; Positivity Rate Drops to 12.59% | Key Points

“For Sputnik, 1,50,000 doses plus 60,000 doses have been already supplied to India. By May-end, about 3 million more doses will be supplied in bulk. Those will be filled in India. In June, the supply is expected to increase to 5 million, and production in India expected to start in August,” said Varma while speaking to a group of reporters during his Saint Petersburg visit.

Sputnik will be produced in India in 3-phases— First, supply from Russia – fully made – which has already started; Second, RDIF will send to India in bulk. It will be ready for use but it will have to be filled in various bottles in India; Third, the Russian side will transfer the technology to Indian company & the Indian company will produce it fully in India. All these 3 put together will be about 850 million doses, said the Indian Ambassador to Russia today.

In August 2020, Russia became the world's first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. Subsequently, in September, Dr Reddy's and (RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V, which is developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V. RDIF has tied up with six Indian drug makers to manufacture Sputnik V.