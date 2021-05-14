New Delhi: Drug firm Dr. Reddy’s Sputnik V vaccine (imported) will cost Rs 995.40 per shot in India. However, there is a possibility that the vaccine will be sold at a lower cost once the local supply begins in the country. The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, 2021. Also Read - Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine to be Available in Indian Market From Early Next Week

Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners. “The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948, with 5 per cent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins,” Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said on Friday.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said as part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the COVID vaccine Sputnik V has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad.

The Company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply.

Dr Reddy’s will work closely with stakeholders in the Government and private sector in India to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort. This is a reaffirmation of the Company’s commitment to explore every avenue in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, said: “With the rising cases in India, vaccination is our most effective tool in our battle against Covid-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe.”

(With IANS inputs)