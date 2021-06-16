New Delhi: Enhancing its vaccine drive, the local distribution partner Dr Reddy’s in a statement on Wednesday said that the project launch of Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V has now been extended to nine other cities. Initially, it was launched only in in Hyderabad. The new cities where the Sputnik V will be available include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur and Miryalaguda. Also Read - ALERT: Fake Vaccines Given To People In Mumbai's Hiranandani Society

Dr Reddy's said in a statement said that people cannot register for the Russian vaccine through the CoWIN portal yet and that facility will be available only when it is commercially launched.

Dr Reddy's further added that the pilot launch is in its final leg and necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the availability of both doses.

After it received clearance from the drug regulator for emergency use in April, the pilot programme for Sputnik was launched on May 17 by Dr Reddy’s in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals. The first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad on May 15 under the pilot launch.

As per latest updates, the Russian vaccine has a high efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent against the COVID virus. As per the Centre’s pricing schedule, it will be priced at Rs 1,145, including hospital charges and tax.

On the other hand, the Union Health Ministry said that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 26.53 crore, including more than 4.81 crore doses administered to people in the 18-44 age group.

The health ministry also added that 20,67,085 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 67,447 got the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 4,72,06,953 people in the said age group have received the first dose and 9,68,098 have been given the second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive across the country.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.