Suspected ‘Spy Pigeon’ With Devices Fitted On Leg Caught In Odisha. See Pics

A 'spy' pigeon, which reportedly had devices including a camera and a microchip fitted to its legs, was caught in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

The pigeon was found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 km off the coast of Konark in Odisha. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A ‘spy’ pigeon, which reportedly had devices including a camera and a microchip fitted to its legs, was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. Police suspect that the pigeon may be used for spying purposes.

“Our veterinarians will examine the bird. We will seek help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examining the devices attached to its legs. It appears that the devices are a camera and a microchip,” Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

It also seems like something has been scribbled on the wings of the bird in a language unknown to the local police. “Experts’ help will also be sought to find out what is written,” the SP said.

Odisha | A suspected spy pigeon fitted with a tiny camera & a chip caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur The fishermen found the pigeon in their boat while fishing in the sea. They handed over the pigeon to Paradip Marine police station: Paradip ASP pic.twitter.com/4ABSbDtbsy — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

Pitambar Behera, an employee of the fishing trawler ‘Sarathi’, said he saw the pigeon perched on the boat. “Suddenly I noticed that some instruments were attached to the bird’s legs. I also found that something is written on its wings. I could not understand it as it was not in Odia,” Behera told PTI. He caught the bird as it came closer.

The pigeon was found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 km off the coast of Konark around 10 days back. Behera said he fed the bird broken rice for the past several days.

