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Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore: The legend, aura, and essence that transcend boundaries

Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore: The legend, aura, and essence that transcend boundaries

Chamundeswari, also known as Chamundi or Durga, is the fierce form of Shakti. She is the slayer of demons, Chanda, Munda, and Mahishasura.

Locals often say, “Mysore exists because of Chamundeshwari.”

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is in the news for the past few days, but not for good reasons. Though the news is connected to the Hindi Film Industry, it is not about doing a movie, but rather about not letting him do any, if the reports from the tinsel town are anything to go by. Reportedly, Ranveer refused to act in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, and as a result, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has imposed a ban on him. It means that he will not be able to do films now. At least this is what the grapevine says.

Amidst all this hullabaloo, Ranveer Singh performed special prayers and rituals at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore, Karnataka.

Also Read: Bihar Legislative Council Election: Voting for 10 seats to be held on June 18, by-election for Nitish Kumar’s seat also announced

About Sri Chamundeshwari Temple

Talking about the location of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, it is about 13 kms from the famous city of Mysuru, in Karnataka. This temple is famous not only in India but also abroad and has many patrons and followers. Perched atop the scenic Chamundi Hills, the Chamundeshwari Temple stands as both a spiritual anchor and a cultural symbol of Mysore.

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Locals often say, “Mysore exists because of Chamundeshwari.” Standing here, when one looks down at Mysore city, it seems true in its essence and spirit. Chamundeswari, also known as Chamundi or Durga, is the fierce form of Shakti. She is the slayer of demons, Chanda, Munda, and Mahishasura.

She is the guardian, protector deity of the Mysuru Maharajas and the presiding deity of Mysuru. For several centuries, they have held Goddess Chamundeswari in great reverence.

How It Became A Sacred Place

‘Skanda Purana’ and other ancient texts mention a sacred place called ‘Trimuta Kshetra’ surrounded by eight hills. Lying on the western side is the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, one of the eight hills. In the earlier days, the Hill was identified as ‘Mahabaladri’ in honour of Lord Shiva, who resides in the ‘Mahabaleswara Temple’. This is the oldest temple on the hills.

In the later days, the hill came to be known as ‘Sri Chamundeshwari Temples’ in honour of the Goddess Chamundi. The Goddess is believed to be an incarnation of Parvati, the wife of Lord Shiva. A large number of devotees from all over the country and from abroad visit the temple every year. They believe that the Goddess fulfils their desires and aspirations.

Rises 1 KM Above The Sea Level

The journey to the Chamundi Hills is as meaningful as the destination. It is located at an altitude of about 1,000 metres above sea level, offering sweeping views of Mysore’s palaces, lakes, and neighbourhoods.

You can reach this place via a winding motorable road with scenic viewpoints. You can also take the famous 1,008 stone steps, which is a devotional climb undertaken by pilgrims, especially during festivals.

Halfway up, the massive Nandi (bull) statue, carved from a single block of granite, stands guard, serene, powerful, and deeply symbolic.

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Spiritual Significance

For devotees and locals, Mysore Chamundeshwari is not a distant deity but a living presence. Daily prayers, personal vows, and family traditions are tied to this temple. Students pray before exams, newlyweds seek blessings, and farmers offer thanks for good harvests.

During Navaratri, the temple becomes the spiritual centre of Mysore. The goddess is worshipped in grand processions, and the entire hill comes alive with lamps, chants, and celebration, linking royal heritage with living faith.

Chamundeshwari Temple Timings

Knowing the Chamundeshwari Temple Mysore timings helps plan a peaceful and fruitful visit.

Morning: 7:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Evening: 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Special poojas & festivals: Extended hours

Early mornings offer a quieter darshan, while evenings reward visitors with cooler weather and stunning sunset views over Mysore.

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