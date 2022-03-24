Colombo/Chennai: With Sri Lanka going through a severe economic crisis, the country’s former President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have suggested that their country “should take the help of India and other friendly nations” in this hour of crisis.Also Read - Food Shortage Amid Economic Crisis in Sri Lanka: Rice Costs Rs 500 Per Kg and Sugar 290 Per Kg

The idea was presented at Sri Lanka’s All Party Conference (APC) held on Wednesday to chalk out the measures to come out of probably the worst economic crises in the history of the island nation. Also Read - Air Pollution Back At Pre COVID Levels, Poses Second Biggest Health Risk To Indians: Report

Former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, while presenting his solutions to the current crisis, said, “The only way for us now is to make an agreement and get closer to the selected friendly nations. They include India, Japan, China and European Union.” Also Read - Economic Crisis, Unemployment, Shortage of Food Force Sri Lankans to Flee to India

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, who had initiated the idea of an All Party Conference (APC), too suggested that Sri Lanka should get the support of “India and other friendly nations”.

Meanwhile, the elite ‘Q’ branch of the Tamil Nadu Police have beefed up security across the coastal areas of the state following the possibility of an influx of a large number of refugees from the island nation in view of the current internal crisis.

On Tuesday, 16 refugees, including children, have landed in the state after being rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Tamil Nadu Marine Police.

All of them are from Vavuniya district of Sri Lanka and the state government has decided to keep them at the Mandapam refugee camp at Rameswaram.

Security along the coastal line of TN has been increased with the Tamil Nadu Police along with the Indian Coast Guard keeping a close watch on any suspicious activity while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has already written to the Government of India regarding the possible crisis.

The state government has also issued special advisories to Tamil Nadu fishermen to immediately inform the authorities if they spot any illegal movement in the sea.

(With agency inputs)