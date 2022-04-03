New Delhi: India has come forward to help Sri Lanka which is reeling under deep economic crisis with more protests were being planned throughout the country on Sunday, as anger over shortages of essential foods, fuel and long power cuts boiled over. Social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and others were blocked in Sri Lanka as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced sweeping restrictions.Also Read - Sri Lanka Blocks Social Media; Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp Banned As 36-Hour Curfew Announced Amid Protests

Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka marched in the capital, Colombo, protesting against the president’s move to impose the curfew and state of emergency. In an apparent move to defy Rajapaksa’s order, the lawmakers marched toward Colombo’s main square, shouting slogans and carrying placards that read “Stop Suppression” and “Gota go home.” Gota is a shortened version of the president’s first name. Armed soldiers and police officers set up barricades on the road leading to the square, which was built to commemorate the country’s independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lanka faces huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and its struggle to pay for imports has caused a lack of basic supplies. People wait in long lines for gas, and power is cut for several hours daily because there’s not enough fuel to operate power plants and dry weather has sapped hydropower capacity. Amid this, India has stepped up its efforts to help crisis-hit Sri Lanka with fuel, food, medical and other essential supplies.

How Is India Helping Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka: 5 Points

Gopal Baglay, India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, said support from India to the crisis-hit country has exceeded $2.5 billion since January. A fuel line of credit of $500 million was signed in February. Four consignments totaling over 150,000 tons of jet aviation fuel, diesel and petrol have since arrived beginning in March. Five more consignments are to follow till May,” Gopal Baglay India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka told ANI. Bagley said India had signed credit to deliver food, medicine and essential items to Sri Lanka as the country battles worsening economic crisis. “Another line of credit of $1 billion for food, medicine and essential items was signed last month. The first consignment of rice from India is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka shortly under this credit facility,” Bagley said. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended a currency swap of $400 million and deferred payments owed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka under the Asian Clearance Union worth several hundred million dollars. Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka said: “These facilities, negotiated and concluded within a matter of weeks, have proved to be the lifeline for the people of Sri Lanka at a time when financing of imports by Sri Lanka is difficult due to the balance of payment situation. India’s prompt assistance for the people of Sri Lanka at this hour has been appreciated by all sections of the Sri Lankan society. India on Saturday delivered 40,000 MT of diesel to Sri Lanka to help ease the power crisis in the island country which is witnessing acute power cuts. A part of the US 500 million oil line of credit (LoC) extended by India to Sri Lanka, this is the fourth consignment of fuel delivered from India to Sri Lanka under the LoC. Further, India has supplied around 200,000 MT of fuel to the island nation over the last 50 days.

(With inputs from Agencies)