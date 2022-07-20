Colombo: An Indian Embassy official was attacked in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo on Tuesday night. Visa Center director Vivek Verma was targeted. He has suffered minor injuries. On the other hand, the Indian High Commission in Colombo has made it clear that it is helping the Sri Lankan people and administration. The High Commission said in a statement, “Some media reports have said that India is putting pressure on Sri Lankan leaders. These are baseless allegations and we deny them.”Also Read - Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected New Sri Lanka President Amid Public Outrage

Indian High Commission asks employees to be careful

Visa Center director Vivek Verma was attacked on Tuesday night when he was returning home. The Indian High Commission said in a statement, "He has been attacked without any reason. We have informed the Sri Lankan authorities about this. Our relations with the people here have always been friendly. For the time being, given the situation in Sri Lanka, Indians need to be careful. An emergency number has been issued. If you are having trouble, you can get help by calling on this."

Rumors against India

In some reports in the Sri Lankan media, it is being said that India is interfering in the internal matters of the country. It was also said that the Sri Lankan leaders are being pressurized by India in some cases.

In a social media post on Wednesday afternoon, the Indian High Commission categorically rejected these allegations and called them baseless. The High Commission said, “We have seen some reports. It has been said in these that the Sri Lankan leaders are being pressurized by India in view of the presidential election. These allegations are baseless.”

India will continue to help

The High Commission further said, “We are always ready to help Sri Lanka’s democracy and its people. India is not interfering in the internal situation here. The same can be said about other democratic countries.”