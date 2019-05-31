New Delhi: Ahead of Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday said that they were looking forward to the’s Prime Minister arrival. Maithripala Sirisena emphasised that the relations between India and Sri Lanka are aeons old and the visit was really important to them.

“PM Modi’s visit is very important to us, we are neighbour and friends, this relationship between India and Sri Lanka dates back over 2600 years. We’re eagerly awaiting for his arrival, it’s a great honour for the people of Sri Lanka,” Maithripala Sirisena said.

Sirisena also appealed that all democratic nations, whether powerful one or not, should join hands in fighting terrorism, which he said was the only solution to defeat it. “All the democratic nations of the world must join hands against terrorism. Whether they are powerful nations or small nations, all must get together against terrorism, it is only then will we able to defeat it,” President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena said.

Terrorism takes place in many forms all over the world. Some countries have domestic terrorists. Political & religious extremists organise extreme activities all over the world. No matter how international terrorism takes place, it affects all,” he added.

Further, the Sri Lankan President said that witnessing PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony was a great pleasure for him, and gave his best wishes to the people of India. “It is with great pleasure that I participated in the swearing-in ceremony. We convey our best wishes to the people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the President said.

PM Modi is likely to make a stopover in Colombo on June 8 to assist as part of New Delhi’s commitment to helping the nation in the times of crisis.

Narendra Modi along with his council of ministers took the office of oath on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The oath-taking ceremony was graced by about 8,000 guests, including leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member states, sports legends, Bollywood celebrities and even business honchos.