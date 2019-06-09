Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the victims of Easter terror attacks, at St Anthony’s Church in Colombo.

After the tribute, PM Modi was accorded ceremonial welcome at Presidential Secretariat where Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena was also present.

“I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling at Presidential Secretariat

Started the Sri Lanka visit by paying my respect at one of the sites of the horrific Easter Sunday Attack, St. Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade. My heart goes out to the families of the victims and the injured. pic.twitter.com/RTdmNGcDyg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2019

The Prime Minister said that he was happy to be back in Sri Lanka for his third visit to the beautiful island in four years.

“Share the warmth shown by the people of SL in equal measure. India never forgets her friends when they are in need. Deeply touched by the ceremonial welcome,” he said.

PM Modi had said that his visit to Sri Lanka is to express India’s solidarity with the Government and the people of Sri Lanka in the wake of the terrible terrorist attacks there last Easter on April 21, 2019.

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded ceremonial welcome. Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena also present pic.twitter.com/ly8GsSl3Yc — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

Earlier, Prime Minister on his first bilateral state visit, after assuming office for the second term, went to the Maldives where he was conferred upon country’s highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries – ‘The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen’.