New Delhi: Sri Lanka or Ceylon has been witnessing its worst ever economic crisis ever. Prices of essential commodities have gone so high that common person is unable to buy things. Eggs are sold for 35-40 Rupees, Rice is 300 Rupees per Kg, Sugar touching 300 too, Chicken 1000, Petrol over 330 per litre, Milk Powder over 4000 per Kg and even a cup of tea is sold for 100 Rupees in Sri Lanka. Protests against existing Rajapaksa government started across the country and after they turned violent, government of Sri Lanka was forced to impose curfew and later state of emergency was declared in the country.Also Read - Sri Lanka Declares State Of Emergency After Economic Crisis, Protests Escalate: 10 Updates

Few days back, protesters stopped a bus of tourists demanding kerosene & at one place they attacked the car of a minister. Vehicles were burnt, government properties were destroyed and several people were injured in clashes too. Things were so severe that Sri Lankan government had to deploy Armed Forces at Fuel Stations and the island country is among total chaos. Also Read - Sri Lanka Crisis: 5 Ways In Which India Is Helping Colombo To Fight Economic Meltdown

With such high levels of inflation, entire public system in Sri Lanka has come to standstill. Colombo itself is witnessing 14-16 hours of power cuts every day while rural areas are devoid of any supply. There is no fuel for vehicles to ship the available supplies from ports to other areas of the country and entire of the country is on the verge of shutting down. Also Read - Sri Lanka Protests Turn Violent, Army Bus Set on Fire | Key Points

The financial breakdown did not happen over last few months or last few years, the foundation was laid way back in 2010. Soon after the Sri Lankan Civil War, Military emerged as a major power in the country and several generals became part of the government. This was the time when Sri Lankan Government started taking debts without thinking of repayment. By 2019, it was 88% of the GDP, by 2021 it was 101% of GDP and by March 2022, it crossed 135% of its GDP with no silver line as how it will be paid.

As per an estimate of Reuters, Sri Lanka has just 2.4 Bn USD in its foreign reserves by February but reality is that out of this, less than 1 Bn USD is available for payment to its lenders. This is serious as the country is expected to pay 7 Bn USD this year which included 4 Bn USD IMF loan & repayment of other international obligations. In addition, it is expected to pay USD 1 BN Sovereign bonds which are maturing in July this year.

Sri Lanka is not only our neighbour but owing to its strategic location in Indian Ocean, an important country for India too. Current situation in Sri Lanka is certainly going to affect India in many ways.

Five reasons how the Sri Lankan Economic crisis can affect India

Threat of Chinese Influence- With such economic situation and with a fact that Sri Lankan government has asked for a 2.5 Bn USD emergency aid from China, there is a threat that China may gain its influence in the island country. It is trying a lot for last few years but owing to Indian diplomacy, things could not succeed the way dragon wanted but currently things are different now. Since the location of Sri Lanka is strategic, India must be cautious of every Chinese attempt to influence Sri Lanka. Economic Aspects- Although India does not have many imports from Sri Lanka and less than 1 Bn USD worth goods are imported, there is a serious economic threat in terms of handling of Indian Trans-Shipments. Sri Lanka is an important Trans-Shipment hub which handles nearly 48% of our International Cargo. Today due to absence of labour, non-availability of vehicles to transport our containers between ports and closing down of port facilities, a large number of Indian shipments are lying at Sri Lankan Ports. It is not the only thing, nearly 22% of total Sri Lanka’s GDP comes through factors lined to India. These are trade, tourism & remittances. These factors will certainly get affected with the present situation in Sri Lanka. Refugee Crisis- India witnessed that whenever there is a political or social crisis in Sri Lanka, large number of refugees come from the Sinhala Land to India through Palk strait & Gulf of Munnar. First reason is that the people belong to the same Tamil Community who are connected to each other for centuries and second is that after the Sri Lankan Civil war, the faith of ethnic Tamil community has been reduced in the Sri Lankan government. India may find it difficult to handle such a big influx of refugees. We witnessed it in the nineties but this time it is going to be more severe. A large number of refugees have already started coming and India needs to form a strong policy to handle this issue. Rise of Rebel Groups in Sri Lanka- Although Sri Lanka claimed that it eliminated Tamil Rebel groups totally by 2009, things are still boiling inside. Tamils have not yet got a proper representation in the government they are ignored most in these times. This economic crisis may give a new life to already redundant rebels who are trying to find a cause to fuel up the issue. Not only Tamil Rebels but there are several dissident groups among ethnic Sinhalese population too and we can not rule out the possibility of them picking weapons in this time of crisis. Humanitarian Crisis- India is the only immediate neighbour of Sri Lanka and as we see, there is a bigger threat of large-scale humanitarian crisis looming over the country. There is no food, there are no medicines, there is no law & order too and in case of a big crisis like civil war or any other human crisis, the entire onus will lie on India to help. India will be a via media to transfer International Aid too and this will put additional pressure on our economy. This will have positive as well as negative impacts too.

India must take every step carefully in case of Sri Lanka. We have Strategic, Social as well as Economic interests with Sri Lanka and we can not let anyone take advantage of this. Next few days are crucial.

